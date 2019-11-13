Home Nation

BJP tickets for rebels or cadres? Amit Shah holds urgent meet after Karnataka verdict

The BJP is facing a peculiar situation in Karnataka where many of its own workers and ticket hopefuls are apprehensive of being shunned in the move to 'reward' the rebel MLAs.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP President Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting in the national capital soon after the supreme court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebels Karnataka's MLA but allowing them to go for re-election.

The meeting by Shah was also attended by BJP leaders hailing from Karnataka. The agenda of the meeting was to decide on how many of the rebels should get BJP tickets, who shall be excluded, if at all and how it can be ensured that their disaffection due to exclusion doesn't harm the BJP-led Karnataka government in the state.

ALSO READ: 17 rebel Karnataka MLAs remain disqualified, but can contest December 5 bypolls, rules SC

The BJP is facing a peculiar situation in Karnataka where many of its own workers and ticket hopefuls are apprehensive of being shunned in the move to 'reward' the rebel MLAs. Their already growing murmurs of discontent among the state cadre who feel BJP may sacrifice their political ambitions for 'outsider' rebels.

Party's prominent leader from South P Murlidhar Rao, who is also the National General Secretary of BJP said in a statement, "The Hon. Supreme Court's decision to allow the disqualified MLAs of Karnataka to contest the by-poll is a welcome step. It is not about politics, it is about constitutional rights which we all have to welcome."

ALSO READ: Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on November 14, says Karnataka Dy CM Ashwathnarayan C N

Sources say, this meeting will be followed by a meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Amit Shah, whose time and the venue is not yet decided.

Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JDS were disqualified under the anti-defection law by the Speaker in July that led to the toppling of Congress-JDS government in the state and brought in a BJP government led by Yediyurappa.

The by-polls of Karnataka assembly seats, which became vacant following the disqualification of MLAs, are scheduled to be held on December 5.

If the ruling BJP which currently has 106 MLAs, manages to win 6 of the 15 seats, it will cross the half mark (leaving out Maski and RR Nagar) and be in a majority.

