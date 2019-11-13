Home Nation

Civil Services probationers learn archery, coach says will help them focus

The trainees are being taught the high-concentration sport to help them learn patience and how to focus on a target for better results.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Probationary IAS officers are trying their hand at archery during a three-day course, aimed not just at teaching them to score a bullseye.

At the first workshop of its kind at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, trainee Civil Services officers are being taught by three-time national archery champion Dinesh Bhil.

The programme for IAS, IPS and IFS probationers began on Wednesday.

The trainees are being taught the high-concentration sport to help them learn patience and how to focus on a target for better results, Bhil, who is the archery coach at the Sports Authority of Gujarat, said.

At least six months are needed even to learn the basics of archery, Bhil told PTI.

But the three-day course will at least teach the probationers how to stay calm in challenging situations and deliver the best results with better concentration and focus, he said.

Bhil, who runs his own academy in Naswadi taluka in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district to give tribal youth free training, said the authorities approached him after watching a demonstration by him and his students at a village in October.

"I agreed immediately as it was an opportunity for me to train the country's top public servants-in-the making in the basics of the wonderful game," he said.

"Such initiatives will also help promote this purely indigenous sport," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAS officers archery Probationary IAS officers
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp