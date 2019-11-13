Home Nation

Decision to recommend President's Rule in Maharashtra appears to be taken in haste: Ex-solicitor general

The governor should have examined more options to install an elected government, Mohan Parasaran said.

Published: 13th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's decision to recommend President's Rule appears to be taken in haste and it frustrates the wish and mandate of the state's people, a former solicitor general said on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, who was solicitor general for India during the UPA II regime, said "President's Rule is the last option and the governor should have given three days to the Shiv Sena to bring the letter of support for government formation in the state."

"What was the rush that the governor only granted 24 hours to the party which emerged second in the polls. This is not fair to the people and also to the MLAs," he told PTI.

The governor should have examined more options to install an elected government, Parasaran said.

"Imposition of President's Rule frustrates the wish and the mandate of the people," he said, adding that "the governor appears to have acted in quite a haste".

On Shiv Sena approaching the Supreme Court, Parasaran said, "Nobody can say what will happen in the court.

" The senior advocate said the apex court has earlier acted in such a situation and gave the example of 2018 when there was similar situation in Karnataka and the top court had to interfere.

In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority of 145 by 40 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally, garnered 56 seats.

While the NCP had 54 seats and Congress had 44.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Koshyari Mohan Parasaran Congress BJP NCP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp