Ex-Maha CM Rane hints at horse-trading on behalf of BJP, party says he isn't authorised

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena bete noire and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane has said that the BJP has given him the responsibility to establish a government led by the party in “whichever possible way” he could.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, denied the party having authorized Rane to do any such thing, adding that the state core committee has not made any decision in this regard.

After Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the Shiv Sena would go with the Congress, Rane on Tuesday night hinted at the possibility of horse-trading. After his meeting with CM Fadnavis late on Tuesday night, Rane said that he was entrusted by the party with the responsibility of having a BJP government in the state in whichever way possible.

However, while distancing the party from Rane’s statement, Mungantiwar said, “Rane’s opinion about government formation is his personal opinion. The core committee of the state BJP that met today discussed the political situation and feels that president’s rule is the outcome of some disrespect towards the popular mandate by certain political parties.”

“As the popular mandate was clear, the BJP didn’t search for options, but our ally was searching for an alternative,” Mungantiwar said, blaming the Shiv Sena without naming it. He also said the governor didn’t extend the time limit given to the BJP to express its willingness to form a government either.

Rane had said that Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t understood the policy of the party. “Both the Congress and the NCP are trying to fool the Sena. We have prepared our plan to form a government. Whenever the BJP meets the governor, it shall have a list of 145 MLAs who would be supporting it,” he had said.