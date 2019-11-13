Home Nation

Goa government to install CCTV cameras in all departments for transparency

CM Pramod Sawant warned that action would be taken against the government servants, who report late for duty or show lethargy.

Published: 13th November 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: The Goa government has decided to install CCTV cameras in all its departments in order to bring transparency in the administrative functioning and curb corruption, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Info-Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd (ITG), a state government-run corporation, has invited tenders for the supply, installation and commissioning of the CCTV cameras for the government departments, corporations and institutions in the state.

The decision to this effect came days after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warned that action would be taken against the government servants, who report late for duty or show lethargy towards carrying out their duties.

"The move to install CCTV cameras in all government departments is aimed at bringing the much-needed efficiency and transparency in the state administrative functioning," a senior ITG official said.

"Though several departments already have CCTV cameras installed, majority of them are non-functional and records of those working are not maintained," the official said.

The move will also help in keeping a watch on the government offices to reduce corruption and strengthen public grievance system.

According to the official, all the offices will be monitored through a single control room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa CCTV
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp