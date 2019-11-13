Goa government to install CCTV cameras in all departments for transparency

By PTI

PATNA: The Goa government has decided to install CCTV cameras in all its departments in order to bring transparency in the administrative functioning and curb corruption, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Info-Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd (ITG), a state government-run corporation, has invited tenders for the supply, installation and commissioning of the CCTV cameras for the government departments, corporations and institutions in the state.

The decision to this effect came days after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warned that action would be taken against the government servants, who report late for duty or show lethargy towards carrying out their duties.

"The move to install CCTV cameras in all government departments is aimed at bringing the much-needed efficiency and transparency in the state administrative functioning," a senior ITG official said.

"Though several departments already have CCTV cameras installed, majority of them are non-functional and records of those working are not maintained," the official said.

The move will also help in keeping a watch on the government offices to reduce corruption and strengthen public grievance system.

According to the official, all the offices will be monitored through a single control room.