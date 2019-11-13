Home Nation

It was a fight for our right, not land: Jamiat chief on Ayodhya case

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Published: 13th November 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maulana Arshad Madani, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUEH), on Wednesday said the community pursued the Ayodhya case for 70 years not because of the land but for its right.

He also said a decision on filing a review petition against the apex court order will be taken in a meeting of the working committee of the JUEH, which was one of the key litigants in the case, on Thursday.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on Saturday, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Citing the Islamic law Shariat, Maulana Madani said the Babri mosque was only as important as any other mosque in the country.

"According to the Shariat, only three mosques are important. They are Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina and Bait-ul-Muqaddas in Jerusalem," he told PTI.

"If we wanted 5-acre land then we would not have fought the case for 70 years. Muslims have enough land. We have built mosques on our lands and will continue to do so. The land has been given to the Sunni Waqf Board. If it was given to us, we would have refused," he said.

Maulana Madani said it was a fight of principles and rights.

"Never before have idols (of Hindu gods) been placed in a mosque or a mosque razed. The Supreme Court also said that placing idols in a mosque and demolishing it is illegal," he said.

"The court accepted all this but still handed over the land to the Hindu litigants. This is why we are saying that this judgement is beyond our understanding. We had placed all the evidence before the court and had hoped that it will take a decision based on that and not faith. But the court gave its decision on the basis of faith," he said.

"The Muslims of the country have faith in the judiciary and respect this order," he added.

The JUEH president said it was a matter of happiness for the Muslims that the court accepted that they "did not build the (Babri) mosque by demolishing a temple during Babur's rule".

Asked how the Muslim community views the judgement, he said, "It is a very good thing that despite the verdict being against them, the Muslims did not stage any protest and controlled their emotions.I hope it will be the same in the future as well."

Maulana Masood also lauded the Hindus for not holding any celebrations and said it was "crucial for maintaining peace."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamiat Ayodhya case
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp