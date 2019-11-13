Home Nation

Kartarpur Gurudwara included in state-sponsored travel scheme of Madhya Pradesh

Mukyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, started by BJP govt in September 2012 is an ambitious pilgrimage scheme which facilitates state-sponsored tours to religious locations for elderly citizens.

Published: 13th November 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur Gurudwara

Kartarpur Gurudwara (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh decided on Wednesday to include the recently-opened Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan among the list of pilgrimages covered under the existing Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme.

The Mukyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, started by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in September 2012 is an ambitious pilgrimage scheme which facilitates state-sponsored tours to religious locations for elderly citizens (aged above 60 years) of the central Indian state.

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Amarinder asks ‘cash-rich’ SGPC to pay USD 20 fees for Kartarpur Corridor

It’s one-time assistance in a lifetime to Madhya Pradesh-domiciled senior citizens to visit a pilgrimage of their choice outside the state.

An order by the state’s Spirituality Department to include the holy Sikh shrine in the ambitious Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme was released on Wednesday.

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab, with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was thrown open on November 9

The latest decision of the Congress government comes just a few days after the state government announced including the Five Takhts (thrones or seats of temporal authority in Sikhism) in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana to mark the 550 Prakash Parva of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

The five Takhts (seats of faith/pilgrimages) to be included in the CM’s pilgrimage scheme, are Takht Sachkhand Sahib in Nanded (Maharashtra), Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur (Punjab), Damdama Sahib in Batindha (Punjab), Poanta Sahib of Sirmaur and Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh.

Later, the state government had also decided to build a Sikh Museum and Research Centre in Jabalpur to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak Dev. The museum-cum-research centre will come up with funds totaling Rs 20 crores.

The state government had also decided to develop six prominent Sikh religion sites into major religious tourist destinations at the cost of Rs 12 crores. The six Sikh religion sites which will be developed as religious tourist hotspots, include Tekri Sahib Gurudwara in state capital Bhopal, Imli Sahib Gurudwara and Betma Sahib Gurudwara (Indore), Gurudwara in Omkareshwar (Khandwa), Guru Nanak Ghat Gurudwara (Ujjain) and Gwari Ghat Gurudwara (Jabalpur).

All the six prominent religious sites of Sikhism which are linked to the Sikhism founder’s life will be developed as major religious tourists draws at the cost of Rs 2 crore each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp