Maharashtra Congress MLAs leave for Mumbai from Jaipur hotel

The MLAs left the resort on a bus to the airport, from where they will travel to Mumbai on a chartered flight.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:28 PM

The Buena Vista hotel in Jaipur where the Maharashtra Congress MLAs are lodged.

The Buena Vista hotel in Jaipur where the Maharashtra Congress MLAs are lodged. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who had been camping at a resort here for the last five days amid political impasse in their state, left for Mumbai on Wednesday.

The MLAs were holed up at the luxury resort, located close to the Delhi-Jaipur national highway, as the Congress remained busy holding discussions with the NCP and the Shiv Sena with regard to the government formation in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's rule on Tuesday.

The MLAs left the resort on a bus to the airport, from where they will travel to Mumbai on a chartered flight.

ALSO READ: New twist in Maharashtra impasse? Sena, NCP look to share CM post for 2.5 years each​

During their stay at Pili Ki Talai, the MLAs were frequented by many party leaders to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

"Our newly elected MLAs of Maharashtra were staying here for the last five days. The stay was very comfortable and they were happy with the hospitality of Rajasthan," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande told reporters before the MLAs left for Mumbai.

