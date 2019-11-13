Miscreants molest woman, attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

By ANI

GURUGRAM: A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

The whole incident took place on November 10 and was caught in CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.

In the video footage, the accused can be seen gathering around the couple's table. Around five-six men indulged in an argument with the couple and later one of them hit the woman's husband on the head with a liquor bottle.

All six accused are absconding; a case has been registered against them.