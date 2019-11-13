Multiple teams assembled to nab four poachers in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Corbett Tiger Reserve administration has issued four sketches of suspected poachers belonging to notorious Bawaria gawng, infamous for poaching in the reserve.

The administration has also upped the security of the area and patrolling is being conducted. Drones have also been brought in to conduct aerial patrolling.

Rahul, director of CTR said, “We have received intelligence about these four suspects and have released their sketches too. Patrolling is being done on the borders of the reserve and drones are also being used to make the security of the protected sanctuary foolproof.”

The sketches were sent to the reserve administration by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Delhi.

Teams have been formed to raid the suspected areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand to nab them.