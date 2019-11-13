Punjab to give Rs 2,500 relief for not burning paddy straw

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to pay Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to those small and marginal farmers, who have not burnt paddy straw.

Secretary Agriculture Kahan Singh Pannu said the farmers cultivating non-basmati paddy and owning land up to five-acre would get Rs 2,500 per acre compensation for not burning the paddy residue.

He said firstly the beneficiary of this compensation should be the farmer who owns up to five acres of land in his name, his wife and children under 18 years of age.

Secondly, the farmer cultivates non-basmati paddy and also should not have burnt paddy residue in any part of the field.