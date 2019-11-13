Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks BJP over Maharashtra logjam

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amidst the ongoing political melodrama in Maharashtra over government formation, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made a scathing attack on BJP and raised several questions on the role of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the whole episode.

"Maharashtra is a very important state and if there is a hung assembly, it was the duty of the Governor to handle the situation. He hurriedly called the Shiv Sena and gave them the time of 7:30. When it was done, he immediately called the NCP. And what happened later, everyone in the country knows," Gehlot said.

"Under their rule, what else can be expected. Everyone is scared, telephones are being tapped and we will not know what will happen. Even if the Governor wants, he is not able to take the right decision," he said during a press conference.

READ | Maharashtra impasse: Sena didn't object when we said Fadnavis will be CM, says Shah

"Mr. Rane, who was earlier in the Congress, then in the Shiv Sena and now in the BJP says that they will do whatever they can to make the government. Now, you can imagine which direction the country is going towards. Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and this NDA government is running the country that way. They have got a shock in Haryana and even in Maharashtra. If they don't understand, then the public will teach them a lesson in the times to come," he added.

When asked what will be next move of the Congress, the veteran politician said that the discussion is going on. "Whatever decision the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena will take, will be acceptable to everyone. The representative of our High Command is discussing amongst themselves. But the Governor did not take a good decision, instead of establishing stability, he created instability by imposing President's rule inside Maharashtra," Rajasthan CM said.

READ | Shiv Sena accuses BJP of deriving 'sadistic pleasure' by going back on its word

Amidst tense political tussle in Maharashtra for government formation, more than 40 MLAs of Maharashtra Congress are camping under tight security at a luxurious 5-star resort close to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The MLAs were brought here in fear of poaching from BJP. Wherever the MLAs are going, they are being given full security separately from the Government. Chief Minister Gehlot had gone twice to meet them and under his close supervision arrangements.