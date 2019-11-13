Home Nation

SC agrees to hear former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's plea challenging disqualification by EC

A bench headed by CJI designate Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission that Koda's petition needed an urgent hearing.

Published: 13th November 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda challenging his disqualification by the Election Commission in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses.

A bench headed by CJI designate Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission that Koda's petition needed an urgent hearing in view of the fact that the last date for filing nomination for the upcoming Assembly polls was concluding on November 18.

"List this petition for hearing before appropriate bench on Friday," the bench said.

Koda was disqualified by the poll panel in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses incurred by him in contesting assembly election in an appropriate format.

Koda, an Independent MLA, served as the chief minister from 2006 to 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhu Koda Election Commission Supreme Court
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp