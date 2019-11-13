Seven killed in accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

By PTI

SIKAR: Seven people were killed and eight more were injured on Wednesday night when a passenger vehicle collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred on the Khatushyam-Ringas road when the victims were returning from the Khatushyam temple, SHO Ringas police station Shrichand Singh said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths.

"Deeply saddened to know seven people have lost lives in a tragic accident near Santoshpura village on Khatushyam-Ringas road. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured," the CM tweeted.