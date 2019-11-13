Shiv Sena accuses BJP of deriving 'sadistic pleasure' by going back on its word

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of deriving sadistic pleasure by denying the party what was promised to it, adding that it was ready to adopt the role of “Neelkanth” to give a stable government to the state.



“People had given their verdict to both of us. But they were not ready to honour it. Hence we had to take independent steps to keep our pride. Had the BJP kept its word, the condition wouldn’t have deteriorated to this extent. We will sit on opposition benches but won’t give Shiv Sena what was promised to it - this is a way of drawing sadistic pleasure,” an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said on Tuesday, a day after President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra amid political uncertainty.



“The BJP should have followed its principles and Samskars,” the editorial said, adding that its strategy to not let any government be formed in the state and enjoy power through president’s rule is unfortunate.



“If a party with 105 MLAs could not form a government, others would struggle for sure. But it does not mean the largest party should rejoice. This attitude of deriving sadistic pleasure has pushed Maharashtra into today’s situation,” the editorial said.



The editorial also criticized the governor for taking a partisan approach towards the BJP.



“After partaking of ambrosia laced with a drop of poison with the Bharatiya Janata Party, we are now prepared to end the instability in Maharashtra by assuming the role of ‘Neelkanth’. To explain that in the language of Hindutva, Chhatrapati Shivaji worshipped Lord Shiva who consumed poison and the Sena is devoted to Shivaji,” the editorial further said.