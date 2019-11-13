SP patriarch Mulayam Singh admitted to hospital in Lucknow

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIGMS) on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness and breathlessness.

He was taken to the emergency ward where the doctors began treatment. SP sources said that he was likely to be discharged on Wednesday night but hospital sources said he would be kept under observation till Thursday.

READ| Maya keeps promise to Akhilesh, withdraws ‘guest house’ case against Mulayam

Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has paid a visit to his father at SGPGIMS.