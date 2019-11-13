Home Nation

Supreme Court to rule today if CJI office comes under RTI

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgment on the matter in April while hearing a plea filed by the Supreme Court Secretary-General.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:30 AM

Supreme Court.

Supreme Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday give its ruling on whether or not the Chief Justice of India’s office comes under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgment on the matter in April while hearing a plea filed by the Supreme Court Secretary-General against the January 2010 judgment of the Delhi High Court that declared the CJI’s office a public authority within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005.

SC verdict expected to be make or break judgment for rebel MLAs in Karnataka

In November 2007, RTI activist Subhash Chandra Aggarwal filed an RTI in the Supreme Court seeking information on judges’ assets but the information was denied. Aggarwal approached the Central Information Commission (CIC) which asked the apex court to disclose information on the ground that the CJI’s office is covered under the transparency law.

In January 2009, the top court had moved the Delhi High Court against the CIC order contending that declaration of assets by its judges to the CJI is personal information which cannot be revealed under the Act and that too much transparency can affect independence of judiciary.

Justice Gogoi-headed bench to deliver four important judgements, including Rafale this week

However, a single-judge bench of the high court on September 2, 2009, upheld the CIC order and said that judges’ assets be made public under the law.

The top court challenged the single judge’s order before a division bench. The then constituted a special three-judge bench which in November 2009 observed that the resolution passed by the SC judges in 1997 for declaring their assets to the CJI was binding on them and then ruled in January 2010 that the CJI’s office comes within the ambit of the RTI Act.The SC filed an appeal against the HC bench’s order and sent the matter to the Constitution bench.

Legal battle began over judges assets declaration

Activist S C Aggarwal filed RTI in SC in Nov 2007 seeking info on judges’ assets; info denied, he approached CIC which asked SC to disclose info as CJI’s office is under RTI.

In Jan 2009, SC moved Delhi HC against CIC order; single judge upheld CIC order, top court challenged decision;  3-judge bench ruled that CJI’s office is under RTI.

