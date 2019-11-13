Toxic Sambhar Lake blamed for migratory bird deaths in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major setback to the wildlife lovers and environmentalists, thousands of migratory birds have died in Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in the country. The cause of death of the birds is yet unknown, but more than two thousand birds of about 25 different species have died so far.

Majority of the dead birds are migratory and it is being speculated that either a poisonous chemical has got dissolved in the lake or the salinity of the lake is killing these birds. The environmentalists are aggrieved and are blaming the wildlife department for their negligence.

According to the report, about 2,500 birds of over 20 species were dead in the lake which mainly included Ringu Flavor, Kentis Flavor, Tinip Flavor, Black Tail Stilt, Green Stint, Gargane, Common Coot, Laser Wijsslig, Rough, Northern Surveyor, Pallas Girl, Caspian Gal and Pied Evocet.

A medical team has collected water samples from the spot. Postmortem samples of dead birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal.

“In the case of bird deaths in Sambhar Lake, no symptoms like bird flu have been seen yet. The matter is being investigated. The team from SDDC Polyclinic Jaipur reached the spot and collected samples of birds. These samples have been sent to Bhopal labs for examination, whose report will come in 4-5 days,” said Dr. Ashok Rao, Jaipur district Veterinary Doctor.

“It could be bird flu or something else. Their samples have been taken. Water samples have been collected as well,” said Sanjay Kaushik, ACF, Dudu.

“We are getting other sites checked where the migratory birds arrive in winter,” said Arindam Tomar, chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan.