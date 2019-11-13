Home Nation

Toxic Sambhar Lake blamed for migratory bird deaths in Rajasthan

 In a major setback to the wildlife lovers and environmentalists, thousands of migratory birds have died in Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in the country.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major setback to the wildlife lovers and environmentalists, thousands of migratory birds have died in Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in the country. The cause of death of the birds is yet unknown, but more than two thousand birds of about 25 different species have died so far.

Majority of the dead birds are migratory and it is being speculated that either a poisonous chemical has got dissolved in the lake or the salinity of the lake is killing these birds. The environmentalists are aggrieved and are blaming the wildlife department for their negligence.

According to the report, about 2,500 birds of over 20 species were dead in the lake which mainly included Ringu Flavor, Kentis Flavor, Tinip Flavor, Black Tail Stilt, Green Stint, Gargane, Common Coot, Laser Wijsslig, Rough, Northern Surveyor, Pallas Girl, Caspian Gal and Pied  Evocet.

A medical team has collected water samples from the spot. Postmortem samples of dead birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal.

“In the case of bird deaths in Sambhar Lake, no symptoms like bird flu have been seen yet.  The matter is being investigated. The team from SDDC Polyclinic Jaipur reached the spot and collected samples of birds. These samples have been sent to Bhopal labs for examination, whose report will come in 4-5 days,” said Dr. Ashok Rao, Jaipur district Veterinary Doctor.

“It could be bird flu or something else. Their samples have been taken. Water samples have been collected as well,” said Sanjay Kaushik, ACF, Dudu.

“We are getting other sites checked where the migratory birds arrive in winter,” said Arindam Tomar, chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Bird Deaths Sambhar Lake
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp