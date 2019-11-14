Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: CBI to file charge sheet soon against accused Christian Michel

Michel, a British national, was deported from Dubai in December last year and has been in judicial custody since January 5.

Christian Michel

Christian Michel (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a two-week extension to the CBI to file its response on the bail plea of alleged AgustaWestland accused Christian Michel after the agency said that it was filing a charge sheet.

The CBI told Justice Anu Malhotra that the charge sheet would contain names of public servants and bureaucrats. Justice Malhotra asked the agency to submit its response to the plea by November 29, the next date of hearing.

Michel, a British national, was deported from Dubai in December last year and has been in judicial custody since January 5. He was denied bail by lower courts after which the alleged middleman moved the Delhi High Court for bail.

Michel in his bail plea has contended that the case depends on documentary evidence which has already been collected by the probe agency and produced before the special court.

He has also contended that no economic loss has been caused to the exchequer as 8.35 million euros was received as compensation by India.

