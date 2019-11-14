Allahabad HC takes up Chinmayanand's bail plea, hearing to continue on November 15

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday heard the bail plea of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual harassment case.

The matter was taken up at 2 PM on Thursday by Justice Rahul Chaturvedi but the hearing could not be concluded before the court hours ended.

Chinmayanand is lodged in a jail after a case was filed against him by a woman law student under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

Chinmayanand has also accused the law student of extortion and another bench of the court had fixed November 27 for hearing this case.