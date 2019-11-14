Home Nation

Ayodhya priest detained for few hours for comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief

He was detained after supporters of Nritya Gopal Das protested outside the Tapaswi Chawni temple, following broadcast of the 'objectionable' comments.

AYODHYA: Paramhans Das, priest of Tapaswi Chawni temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was detained on Thursday for his comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nritya Gopal Das on a TV channel, police said.

He was detained after supporters of Nritya Gopal Das protested outside the Tapaswi Chawni temple, following broadcast of the "objectionable" comments, and demanded his arrest.

However, he was released in the evening as police said the Choti Chawni temple, where Nritya Gopal Das is a priest, refused to lodge any complaint against him.

"We took Paramhans in custody, but later the Choti Chawni temple refused to lodge any complaint against him so we released him," Ashish Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, told PTI.

After his release, Paramhans Das refused to comment on the matter.

"I will be leaving Ayodhya for some time and will be in Banaras for a few days," he told PTI. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was formed by the members of the VHP on December 18, 1985 with the aim of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

