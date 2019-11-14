Home Nation

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

According to the press statement, the Governor will leave Kolkata at 5 am and is expected to reach Farakka by 12 pm on Friday.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday refused permission for a chopper to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district, making it the second such denial by the state government in one week.

Dhankhar is scheduled to travel to Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme.

The request for the chopper was made well in advance but there was no response from the administration, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Earlier this week, the governor had requested for a helicopter to travel to Shantipur in Nadia district to attend a festival, which was also turned down by the West Bengal government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, questioned the need for a helicopter for the governor's travel and termed it "absurd" and "misuse of public money".

The source said Dhankhar will be undertaking a 600-km journey by road to Murshidabad district to participate in the event, where he is invited as the chief guest.

The governor later said he will be leaving at 5 am on Friday morning and return at 11 pm the same day, as he won't be getting the chopper as requested.

When contacted, a senior official of the state government said Dhankhar's request could not be fulfilled because of "administrative obligations".

Senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Governor should first clarify why he needs a chopper, as "misuse of public money cannot be tolerated".

"Our chief minister herself travels long distances by car. No other previous governors had ever requested for a chopper. His demands are as absurd as his statements," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC district leadership of Murshidabad has decided to boycott the governor's programme, accusing him of being biased against the state government.

