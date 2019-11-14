Bhopal diary: Microscopes go missing from AIIMS-Bhopal

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Microscopes go missing from AIIMS-Bhopal

Not one but four microscopes, worth Rs 40,000, have gone missing from the department of anatomy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal). A complaint has been registered at the Bag Sewania police station. Earlier, on October 4, a professor of the ophthalmology at AIIMS-Bhopal had filed a similar complaint alleging theft of a gonio-microscope worth Rs 30,000. An inspection was earlier carried out on March 31, in which all the microscopes were physically verified, which means the microscopes were stolen anytime in the period in-between.

Touching feet and prostration lead to controversies

Touching the feet of elders is considered a gesture of respect in India. In MP, however, touching the feet and prostrating in front of ministers has triggered controversies. The first case pertains to MP cabinet minister Pradumn Singh Tomar’s Shashtang Pranam (prostration) in front of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the same Gwalior town, a police officer was also caught on camera touching the feet of ruling Congress MLA Praveen Pathak, while a few days later a fresh controversy broke when Dewas Municipal Commissioner Sanjana Jain was seen touching MP cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s feet in Dewas district. The three developments gave fresh ammo to ex-CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan to target the Congress regime in the state.

Virat Kohli plays gully cricket with children

Two days before the beginning of the India-Bangladesh test series at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, Team India captain Virat Kohli was spotted playing gully cricket with children at a residential township in the city. In a viral video, Kohli is seen playing with children. The video seems to have been captured during an ad shoot in which Kohli and the children were part of. Dressed in jeans and a casual shirt, he can also be seen hitting a big shot. India will take on the visitors in Indore from Thursday after which the 2 teams will play the 2nd Test under lights from November 22 in Kolkata.

Alert passengers help avert rail mishap

Two alert passengers prevented a major mishap involving the Bilaspur-Katni Memu train at Venkat Nagar railway station of Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The two passengers identified as Dilip Dubey and Kamta Yadav were waiting for the same train on the platform when they spotted cracks in the tracks on which the Memu train was slated to arrive. The duo immediately informed the station management, after which the train was stopped a short distance away from the broken track and allowed to arrive and depart only after necessary repair. Since then the trains are being operated at slow speed up to 30 kmph on the affected track.

Anurag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com