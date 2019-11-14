Home Nation

Haryana CM Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

Among the ministers who took the oath, eight are from BJP and one from Jannayak Janata Party and one Independent.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan.

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The 17 days old Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana saw eight new faces in the state cabinet that was expanded on Thursday. 

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to six cabinet and four ministers of state at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan taking the strength to 12. Former Indian Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh who won from Pehowa was inducted as minister of state.

Among the ministers who took the oath, eight are from BJP and one from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one Independent. Two cabinet berths have been kept vacant including one from the JJP quota for future expansion. The cabinet can have a total of 14 members, including the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.

Sixty-five-year-old Khattar took oath as the chief minister for the second time on October 27 along with Dushyant Chautala (31) of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), as his deputy.

Six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment Anil Vij who was the health minister in the previous BJP government was the first one to be sworn in. Other legislators who were inducted as cabinet ministers were former speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar (Jagadhri assembly seat), Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from Rania assembly constituency (brother of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala), Jai Prakash Dalal from Loharu seat, Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh seat and Dr Banwari Lal from Bawal seat. Lal was the minister of state in the previous government thus he has been promoted to cabinet rank in this government.

Prakash Yadav from Narnaul seat, Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat seat, Anoop Dhanak from Uklana seat and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa have become Ministers of State. Besides Anil Vij and Banwari Lal, all the others are new faces in the state council of ministers.

Kamlesh Dhanda BJP MLA from Kalayat assembly seat is the lone woman minister in the Khattar cabinet.

Anoop Dhanak, a Dushyant Chautala loyalist since he left the INLD, has been made minister from the JJP quota. Dhanak who was the sitting MLA of INLD went with Chautala when the latter formed his new pasty JJP.  

Barring former hockey player-turned-BJP MLA Sandeep Singh, all the ministers took oath in Hindi. Singh, who donned a saffron turban, took oath in Punjabi. 

The portfolios have been divided between BJP and JJP. Sources said that the leaders of both parties have worked on the formulation of a common minimum programme. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was allocated 11 departments including excise and taxation, development and panchayats, industries and commerce, food and civil supplies, revenue and disaster management, public works, labour and employment, civil aviation, archaeology and museum, and rehabilitation and consolidation. 

Union ministers Narender Singh Tomar and Krishnapal Gujjar, state BJP chief Subash Barala, state BJP in-charge Anil Jaim, speaker Gian Chand Gupta, JJP state chief Nishan Singh, former ministers Ram Bilash Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and Manish Grover were among the prominent politicians who were present at the oath taking ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet expansion
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp