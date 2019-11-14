Home ministry wants list of militants lodged in Punjab jails

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Punjab government to furnish details of prisoners of three militant outfits; Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), who are lodged in various jails in the state within a week.

The militants belonging to these groups are lodged in Patiala, Nabha, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Bathinda jails, and the state home department has started preparing the list. Sources said that these terrorists while sitting in the jails were in touch with the outside world with mobile phones and the internet and were planning a terror attack.

The recently arrested terrorists by the Punjab Police were part of a plan hatched by these militants who are in different jails of the state in order to create an atmosphere of terror.

“The state prisons’ department is keeping an eye of these militants,’’ said an official.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police has arrested two terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to revive terrorism in the state.

One Surinder Kaur, who was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Ludhiana, and her male accomplice, Lakhbir Singh, who was earlier working in Dubai were arrested.

They came in contact through social networking sites and were Facebook friends.

While Lakhbir was nabbed from Mohali, Kaur was arrested near Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. The duo was given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab and they received foreign funds too, the officials added.

During the interrogation, they admitted that they were to get weapons from Pakistan and also had about a dozen SIM cards.