No need for new law to set up Ayodhya Trust: Government official

The official asserted that an order from the apex court is as good as law and is binding on the legislature as well.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:13 PM

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proposed trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be set up by the government in line with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, a top government official said on Thursday, rejecting speculation that it will bring a bill in Parliament for the purpose.

He said the Supreme Court's order last Saturday stated that Section 6 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at the Ayodhya Act 1993 empowers the central government to set up a trust or an authority to whom the land would be handed over.

There is no need for separate legislation to create the trust, the official said on condition of anonymity and asserted that an order from the apex court is as good as law and is binding on the legislature as well.

The Supreme Court had said, "We are of the view that it would be necessary to direct the central government to frame a scheme in exercise of the powers conferred upon it by Sections 6 and 7 to set up a trust or any other appropriate mechanism to whom the land would be handed over in terms of the decree in Suit 5.

"The scheme shall incorporate all the provisions necessary to vest power and authority in relation to the management of the trust or the body chosen for the vesting of the land," it said.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the Union government will do what it has been asked by the court, but declined to elaborate.

