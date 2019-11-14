Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind welcomes Britain’s Prince Charles to India

Published: 14th November 2019

Britain’s Prince Charles visits the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi | arun kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday welcomed Britain’s Prince Charles to India, who is on a two-day visit to the country and congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth.  Kovind said India considers the Commonwealth as an important grouping that voices the concerns of a large number of countries, including the Small Island Developing States.

The President said that India and the UK are partners bound by historical ties and shared values of democracy, rule of law and respect for a multicultural society. “As the world’s pre-eminent democracies, our two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today,” said an official statement quoting the President.

President Kovind also thanked the Prince of Wales for his support in the field of Ayurveda research. The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation and the All India Institute of Ayurveda signed an MOU during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK in April 2018. Under the MOU, the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the College of Medicine, UK will be conducting clinical research on Depression, Anxiety and Fibromyalgia.

They will also be undertaking a training programme for the development of Standard Operating Protocol on ‘AYURYOGA’ for UK Health professionals. This is the royal’s 10th official visit to India. The Prince also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and the Indian Meteorological Department.

