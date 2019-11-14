Home Nation

Sanitation workers belonging to lower caste face social stigma: Report

Lack of opportunities deters them from moving away from this traditional formof occupation.

Published: 14th November 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sanitation workers belonging to lower caste suffer widespread social discrimination in India, a joint report by the International Labour Organisation, WaterAid, World Bank and World Health Organisation has observed.

The report ‘Health, Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers - An Initial Assessment’ will be released on Thursday.

The report has outlined the dehumanising conditions faced by sanitation workers in nine countries - India, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda. 

The report has covered toilet cleaners and caretakers in domestic, public and institutional settings, those who work at fecal waste treatment and disposal sites,  those who empty pits and septic tanks and other fecal sludge handlers, those who clean sewer and manholes -- who are called manual scavengers in the Indian context.  

Those from lower caste suffer discrimination in healthcare, education, employment, access to land, employment and wages, it said.

Lack of opportunities deters them from moving away from this traditional form of occupation. 

Discrimination and social stigma, financial insecurity, weak legal protection and health hazards were the key challenges faced by sanitation workers, said the report. 

Despite the existence of laws, India has not been able to tackle manual scavenging but has forced it underground, the report has found.

Several manual scavenging workers reported they were paid in food and there was no monetary transaction.

Contact with fecal sludge and wastewater and working in dangerous spaces posed major health challenges. While several manual scavenging workers have succumbed to asphyxiation from toxic gases, headache, dizziness, fever, fatigue, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, polio, skin burn, eye irritation are medical conditions directly associated with sanitation work.

The report cited a 2006 Right to Information report which showed the death of around 25 sanitation workers per month between 2002 and 2005. 

There are still key gaps in understanding urban sanitation technical systems, the report pointed out. The gaps in quantifying and profiling the global sanitation workforce, lack of implementation of policies, institutional arrangements that safeguard sanitation workers across different dimensions, evaluation of impact of interventions, building a network with other social actors and stakeholders need to be addressed, it said.          

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp