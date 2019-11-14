Tarun Tejpal rape case: Cross-examination of survivor to continue on November 27, 28

By IANS

PANAJI: After four consecutive days of gruelling cross-examination, the survivor in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will be cross-examined further on November 27-28, a prosecution lawyer said on Thursday.

After a daylong session of cross-examination which ended at 6 p.m. in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Kshama Joshi, special public prosecutor Francis Tavora told reporters that the judge had adjourned the proceedings till November 27-28.

"The cross-examination is not over yet after four days. The proceedings were adjourned by the judge for November 27 and 28 when the cross-examination will resume," Tavora said.

Tejpal is charged with several sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his junior colleagues inside a lift at a resort hotel in Goa during an event of the magazine in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial, which began in September 2017, was delayed after Tejpal appealed to the Supreme Court, pleading quashing of the charges framed against him by the court.

The apex court, while disposing of his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.