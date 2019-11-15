Home Nation

CBI sets up special unit to tackle child pornography

The move comes almost a month after police in Germany provided information about seven Indian nationals involved in international child pornography, who are being investigated by the CBI.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:42 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to deal with child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has set up an Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) Prevention/Investigation Unit under its Special Crime Zone.

According to the CBI, the newly specialised unit will collect, collate and disseminate information regarding publication, transmission, creation, collection, seeking, browsing, downloading, advertising, promoting, exchanging, distribution of information relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The central probe agency said that it will "investigate" such offences covered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 (32 of 2012) and the Information Technology Act 2000 (21 of 2000) and under various laws of the land, as applicable.

In a statement the CBI said, "It may be noted that the rapid growth of the Internet and information and communication tools over the past two decades has created unparalleled opportunities for children and adults alike to learn and explore the world around them."

"Today, in many countries, these technologies are ubiquitous - permeating every aspect of our lives - personal and professional, individual and social. These technologies have simultaneously created a new dimension, wherein the sexual exploitation of children can multiply, if unchecked. Children, everyday, all around the world are prone to suffer online sexual abuse and exploitation," it said.

The CBI said that numerous references related to dissemination of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) are received from Interpol and other national and international organisations.

The incidence of online child sexual abuse and exploitation generally transcends international borders.

Victims are mostly helpless innocent children.

The CBI said that the territorial jurisdiction of the OCSAE Prevention/Investigation Unit of the agency will be throughout India.

