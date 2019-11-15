Civic body polls in Rajasthan from November 16

By PTI

JAIPUR: Polling for election of 2100 ward councillors in Rajasthan's 49 civic bodies will be held on Saturday.

According to the State Election Department, a total of 7944 candidates are in the fray. Polling through electronic voting machines will commence from 7 am and last till 5 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said preparations are in place for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the polls and supervisors have assumed responsibilities at their allotted centres.

A total of 33.06 lakh voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise, of which 17.05 lakh are men and 16.01 women.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.