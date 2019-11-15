Home Nation

Congress-NCP seek appointment with Maharashtra Governor to discuss farm issues

Prithviraj Chavan said that appointment with Koshyari has been sought only to take up farmer issues and not to discuss the current political situation.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:21 PM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Congress-NCP delegation has sought an appointment with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday to discuss the plight of farmers who have suffered crop losses due to recent unseasonal rains.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan told PTI on Friday that a delegation of the two parties has sought the governor's appointment to discuss the problems being faced by farmers in the wake of untimely rains that hit several parts of the state recently.

"We will meet the governor tomorrow if we are given an appointment," Chavan said.

WATCH | Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?

The Congress leader maintained appointment with Koshyari has been sought only to take up farmer issues and not to discuss the current political situation in the state which is under President's rule.

On Friday morning, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis called on the governor and urged him to release funds for farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Crops spread across 54.22 lakh hectare in 325 talukas were damaged due to unseasonal rains and earlier this month the Fadnavis government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 10,000 crore to provide immediate relief to the affected farmers.

However, non-BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena, had dubbed the package as insufficient and demanded the assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers.

The state was placed under President's rule on November 12 after no political party staked claim to form the government following a declaration of assembly election results on October 24.

