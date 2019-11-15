Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 37-year-old Dalit man was tied to a pillar, thrashed and forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur district over an old dispute, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Changaliwala village, had a dispute with one Rinku and some other persons.

He told police that on November 7, Rinku called him to his house where he talked about the matter.

He alleged that he was then thrashed by four persons after being tied to a pillar and when he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine.

Police said four persons have been booked for abduction, wrongful confinement, and under various sections of the IPC, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Lehra police station.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur over the incident.

In a statement, Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the commission learnt about the incident through media reports and took suo motu cognisance and sought the report.