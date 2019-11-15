Home Nation

Draft CMP with Shiv Sena, NCP focuses on farmers, jobs: Congress leader

Leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena met here on Thursday to work out a CMP before finalising a possible alliance for government formation in Maharashtra involving the three parties.

Published: 15th November 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel during a joint press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel during a joint press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The draft common minimum programme (CMP) prepared ahead of government formation in Maharashtra focuses on farmers and measures to tackle unemployment, a senior Congress leader said on Friday.

Leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena met here on Thursday to work out a common minimum programme (CMP) before finalising a possible alliance for government formation in Maharashtra involving the three parties.

Talking to PTI, the Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said representatives of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena have prepared a draft CMP which will now be approved and finalised by top leaders of the three parties.

"All-inclusive development and justice to all sections of the society is the criteria on what we will work if the CMP is approved by the leadership of all three parties," he said.

Among other issues, the draft CMP focuses on solving the problems being faced by farmers and tackling unemployment, the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader said another meeting will be held among the three parties if any suggestion for inclusion or deletion of any issue is made.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on November 17 in New Delhi where a final decision on government formation is likely to be taken.

Meanwhile, when contacted, senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said Gandhi will take the final call on the draft CMP and then a decision will be taken on how to move forward.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister's post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in the alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly, where the majority mark is 145.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current political situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Shiv Sena BJP NCP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp