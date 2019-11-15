Home Nation

Jaipur diary: Pushkar fair attracts tourists from world

Internationally renowned Pushkar Fair ended on Kartik Poornima on November 12.

By Rajesh Asnani
Pushkar fair attracts tourists from world over 

Internationally renowned Pushkar Fair ended on Kartik Poornima on November 12. This year the fair in Ajmer attracted thousands of foreign tourists. Many competitions and cultural programmes were held, including “Mandana” competition organised where women made mandanas and rangolis (colourful and traditional designs) on the walls of the stadium. As always, camel dance was amongst the main attractions. On Tuesday, Mahasnan was celebrated on the occasion of Kartik Poornima. Tight security arrangements were put in place for the mela.

Vaibhav, Raje’s selfie sets tongues wagging

CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav who recently got elected as the Rajasthan Cricket Association president has created a buzz with a selfie. The selfie, taken along with former CM Vasundhara Raje, was put on social media. Political experts believe that in the last few months, CM Gehlot has become unexpectedly cordial with Raje after the Rajasthan High Court ruled that the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Act 2017 was “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and ruled that former CMs cannot avail life-long facilities such as bungalow, telephone and car. It was speculated that Raje may face some difficulties regarding her lavish bungalow at Civil Lines but CM Gehlot came to her rescue and said the government has no intention to take away the bungalow. 

Minister orders removal of bouncers for hospital 

The state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur, which had appointed bouncers for the security of doctors on Monday, removed them on Wednesday following an order by Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma, the hospital’s superintendent said. The bouncers will be replaced by ex-armymen. On the second day of the duty, a case of assault was reported when relatives of a patient who showed up in the emergency late on Tuesday. The attendant alleged that he had gone to the SMS hospital’s emergency on Tuesday night and had an argument with a bouncer on duty there. The patient claimed that the bouncer pulled him by his hair and dragged him out.  

Congress MLAs’ ‘political holiday’

Amidst uncertainty in Maharashtra, more than 40 MLAs of the Maharashtra Congress camped for more than five days at a five-star resort close to Jaipur. The MLAs were brought to Rajasthan for fear of poaching. More than `10 lakh is being spent daily on the MLAs. Meanwhile, the MLAs went on religious tours to Ajmer, Pushkar and Salasar Balaji during the five days. Separate luxury vehicles were arranged for them, they were also being given full security by the government. President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. Around 40 MLAs have been brought to Rajasthan till Wednesday. 

