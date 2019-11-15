Home Nation

Modi has changed India's political culture: JP Nadda

Under Modi, 100 bills were introduced in the Parliament and 40 of them were passed, Nadda said.

BJP working president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BJP national working president J P Nadda on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country's political culture by bringing his own interpretation to the word "power".

Attributing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Modi's political will and Amit Shah's strategy, Nadda said by uprooting a "70-year-old cancer" within a month of coming to power for a second term, the prime minister has shown how a strong government works.

"The Prime Minister has changed the country's political culture by giving a new meaning to the word power. For Narendra Modi power is not a means of enjoyment but a means to serve people," Nadda said addressing party booth presidents here during his first visit to the state after assuming office.

He said Parliament which did not function smoothly for even five consecutive days earlier has increased its productivity by 128 per cent under Modi government.

Under Modi, 100 bills were introduced in the Parliament and 40 of them were passed, Nadda said.

He said abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 had paved the way for implementation of 106 central laws, including Prevention of Corruption and the POCSO acts in the state.

Claiming that people in Jammu and Kashmir were happy with the defanging of Article 370, he said it was reflected in BJP's impressive performance in the Panchayat BDC polls in which it had won 81 out of 300 seats.

It has also paved the way for political reservation for tribals in Jammu and Kashmir including Gujjar Bakarwals who can now be elected to legislatures including Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, Nadda said.

On the growing strength of the BJP, he said it had rewritten its own record of being the largest party in the world with 17 crore members.

"Within just 54 days we have broken our own record by adding 6 crore more members and increasing our strength from 11 crore to 17 crore," he said.

Nadda said out of 59 political parties recognised by the Election Commission, BJP is the only party which has true internal democracy.

"We are the only party which does not suffer from the family syndrome. It is not run by the homes of leaders but by the power of our workers," he said.

