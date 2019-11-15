New CBI special unit to crack down on online child sexual abuse

By Express News Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up an Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) prevention or investigation unit in New Delhi under its Special Crime Zone.

The newly specialized unit will deal with the publication, transmission, creation, collection, seeking, browsing, downloading, advertising, promoting, exchanging, distribution of information relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation. It will also handle investigation of such offences covered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, the Information Technology Act 2000 and various laws of the land, as applicable.

The rise of the Internet over the past two decades has also increased the risk of sexual exploitation of children. The new unit will focus on combating this threat.

Numerous alerts of child sexual abuse material on the Internet have been sent by Interpol and other national or international organizations. The incidence of online child sexual abuse and exploitation often transcends international borders, the release said.

The territorial jurisdiction of the Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) Prevention/Investigation Unit of CBI will be throughout India, the release added.