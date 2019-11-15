‘Seeking review of SC verdict on temple makes no sense’: Main litigant on Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW : The SC ruling which paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the place of birth of Lord Ram might have left a tinge of ‘discontent’ among Muslim parties, but the main litigant Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) sounds clear with conviction of not seeking a review of the verdict.

Though UPSCWB had made its stand clear after the deliverance of verdict on Saturday on, other Muslim parties including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board who had expressed their displeasure over the verdict are yet to take a call.

When asked why the Sunni Waqf Board was not toeing the line of several members of AIMPLB over seeking review of the SC order, the board’s chief Zufur Faruqi hit out at those seeking review saying they were going back on their word of accepting the order whatever it might be.

“We had signed the ‘moulding of relief’ statement in the court leaving it to the wisdom of the Supreme Court to deliver a decision keeping in mind the multi-religious and multi-cultural nature of the country as it would have a far-reaching impact on the generations to come and also nation’s polity. Now seeking a review of SC verdict hardly makes any sense,” said the UPSCWB chief.

While elaborating on UPSCWB’s decision, Faruqi put forth two reasons — first, the stand of abiding by the Supreme Court’s order — whatever it may be. Secondly, going for another review could have led to disturbing the communal harmony and vitiating the atmosphere in the country.

The Board will make the final call on accepting or rejecting 5-acre land at its meeting on November 26, said Faruqi.