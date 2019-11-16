22 foreign tourists visit one of Asia's longest-running cattle fairs in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: As many as 22 foreign tourists, including 11 from France, visited one of Asia's longest-running cattle fairs between November 12 and 16 in Bihar's Sonepur.

They were accommodated in specially designed Swiss cottages at the fair.

Suman Kumar, in-charge of the Swiss cottages, said the fair's rural ambience and presence of cattle in a huge number, coexisting with humans, fascinated the foreigners.

He added that the foreigners returned overwhelmed after being received warmly by the locals adding that 15 Israeli nationals are scheduled to arrive on Sunday and seven from Japan already arrived.

A local fair guide cum founder of special community police, Munmun Kumar, said that most foreigners visiting the fair liked to mingle with local folks and learn about the traditional lifestyles of both the citizens and cattle.