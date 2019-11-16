After final verdict, first set of 'shilas' reach Ayodhya

By IANS

AYODHYA: A group of pilgrims from Rameshwaram have reached Ayodhya with a set of shilas (bricks) and donated them to the Vishwa Hindu Parishads temple workshop here in Uttar Pradesh.

About half a dozen persons claimed to be the members of Ram Sena, an organisation from Rameshwaram, who brought 12 "worshipped bricks" (pujit shilas) from Rameshwaram and donated them at Ram Mandir Nirman Karyashala (Ram temple stone carving workshop) in Ayodhya .



Madan Gopal who claimed to be the national secretary of Ram Sena told IANS: "When Mandir construction will begin our Ram Sena activists from Rameshwaram will come to Ayodhya for Karsewa".

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had launched a movement to collect bricks from every village before the 'shilanyas' (laying of foundation stone for Ram temple in the acquired area) in the year 1989.



Central secretary of VHP, Purushottam Narain Singh said: "After the verdict as the way has been cleared for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi, people have been bringing shilas (bricks) to be used in the construction. It is their faith that is guiding them here to our workshop -- whoever will bring shilas, we will receive them"

The VHP has piled up the shilas in the stone carving workshop. Pilgrims have been offering prayers to these shilas and even taking selfies with them in the backdrop.