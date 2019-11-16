DGCA extends time for engine replacement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DGCA on Friday extended till November 24 the deadline to replace engines on Airbus A320Neo planes operated by IndiGo and GoAir. It had earlier set November 19 as the deadline for replacing the engines with modified low-pressure turbines.

A DGCA official said GoAir has so far replaced engines on nine out of 13 aircraft that the regulator had asked it to modify while IndiGo has replaced engines on 15 of the 23 aircraft. “As the task is onerous and availability of such engines is an issue, the DGCA has now asked the airlines to complete the task by November,” the official added.