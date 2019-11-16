Home Minister Amit Shah has good knowledge of astrology, chess: Bihar deputy CM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A very few people would know that India's Home Minister Amit Shah is not only a seasoned and shrewd politician but also a good astrologer and chess-player.

It was shared by none other than a senior leader of Bihar BJP, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday speaking on a book titled "Amit Shah aur Bhajpa Ki Yatra" (Amit Shah and BJP's Journey). Junior Modi said: "Amit Shah has a good knowledge of astrology and he has been a chess-player. That's why he concentrated and master in political strategies."

Singing paean to Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said Shah is also"Hanuman to Narendra Modi" and 'Chanakya of politics'.

"He is as a great strategist of micro-management of elections and a veteran nationalist, taken up the BJP to the position of being world's largest political party with 11 crore members in the last five years from earlier 3.60 crore members", he said, adding that Shah is the first in the annals of party who had become the national president of party at the age of 49.

Lambasting the opposition, Modi said that Shah was implicated in a false case and sent to jail in connection with terrorist Soharabuddin encounter. "But now due to his leadership quality, BJP has set a record of having own government in 12 states and in alliance in 5 states", he said.