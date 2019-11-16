Home Nation

Home Minister Amit Shah has good knowledge of astrology, chess: Bihar deputy CM

Singing paean to Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said Shah is also 'Hanuman to Narendra Modi' and the 'Chanakya of politics'.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A very few people would know that India's Home Minister Amit Shah is not only a seasoned and shrewd politician but also a good astrologer and chess-player.

It was shared by none other than a senior leader of Bihar BJP, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday speaking on a book titled "Amit Shah aur Bhajpa Ki Yatra" (Amit Shah and BJP's Journey). Junior Modi said: "Amit Shah has a good knowledge of astrology and he has been a chess-player. That's why he concentrated and master in political strategies."

Singing paean to Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said Shah is also"Hanuman to Narendra Modi" and 'Chanakya of politics'.

"He is as a great strategist of micro-management of elections and a veteran nationalist, taken up the BJP to the position of being world's largest political party with 11 crore members in the last five years from earlier 3.60 crore members", he said, adding that Shah is the first in the annals of party who had become the national president of party at the age of 49.

Lambasting the opposition, Modi said that Shah was implicated in a false case and sent to jail in connection with terrorist Soharabuddin encounter. "But now due to his leadership quality, BJP has set a record of having own government in 12 states and in alliance in 5 states", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit shah Amit Shah aur Bhajpa Ki Yatra
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp