Home Nation

Indian Navy MiG-29k trainer crashes in Goa village, both pilots safe

Navy said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened.

Published: 16th November 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

A MiG-29 fighter plane

A MiG-29 fighter plane (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian Navy’s trainer aircraft crashed at Verne in Goa on Saturday. Fortunately, there was no casualty as both the pilots ejected safely and the aircraft crashed at a deserted location of an industrial area.

After it took off for a training mission from INS HANSA airbase at Dabolim around 11.45 am, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely, said Indian Navy sources here.

Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, “The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely.”

“Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire on right engine was observed. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in open safe area. No casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” he added further.

“The pilots showed commendable presence of mind in steering the damaged jet away from populated areas. Attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to damage and low height. The pilot with his presence of mind pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and both pilots ejected safely. An inquiry has been instituted by the Navy. There is no loss of life or damage to property on ground,” said a statement released by the Navy.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who spoke to the pilots tweeted, “Spoke to pilots Capt Mrigank and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K which crashed after the take-off from Goa today. It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy MiG-29K Indian Navy Fighter Jet Crash
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp