Indian Navy MiG-29k trainer crashes in Goa village, both pilots safe

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian Navy’s trainer aircraft crashed at Verne in Goa on Saturday. Fortunately, there was no casualty as both the pilots ejected safely and the aircraft crashed at a deserted location of an industrial area.

After it took off for a training mission from INS HANSA airbase at Dabolim around 11.45 am, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely, said Indian Navy sources here.

Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, “The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely.”

“Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire on right engine was observed. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in open safe area. No casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” he added further.

“The pilots showed commendable presence of mind in steering the damaged jet away from populated areas. Attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to damage and low height. The pilot with his presence of mind pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and both pilots ejected safely. An inquiry has been instituted by the Navy. There is no loss of life or damage to property on ground,” said a statement released by the Navy.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who spoke to the pilots tweeted, “Spoke to pilots Capt Mrigank and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K which crashed after the take-off from Goa today. It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being.”