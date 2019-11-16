Meal price on premium trains hiked by Railways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has hiked the price of meals on premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto, resulting in a slight increase in the fare, a government order stated.

According to the new order, the price of tea has been increased by `6 in first class AC and executive class and will now cost `35. Breakfast has been hiked by `7 and will now cost `140, while the prices of lunch and dinner have been hiked by `15 and will now cost `245.

In second class AC, chair car and third class AC, the cost of tea has been increased to `20. The rates for breakfast, lunch and dinner have been increased to `105 and `185, respectively.

The Railways has also decided to introduce a ‘snack meal’, which will comprise 350 gm of regional delicacies and will be priced at `50, the order said.