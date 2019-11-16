Northeast braces for a fresh round of protests against Citizenship Bill

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam and the Northeast brace for a fresh round of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as speculations are rife the Centre will try to get the controversial bill passed in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday.

As many as 11 political parties have come together under the banner of Left Democratic Manch, Assam. It has announced a movement against the bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six “persecuted” non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh besides Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated till December 31, 2014.

Also, the influential North East Students' Organisation has decided to stage demonstrations at all state capitals of the Northeast on November 18.

There is a perception in the region that the Centre will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha as the NDA now has the numbers to get it passed. The bill has been already passed in the Lok Sabha.

Assam Minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the Centre would come up with a tweaked version of the bill that would address the grievances of all states of the Northeast.

He said in this regard, Union Home Minister Amit Shah already had discussions with the CMs of the states in the region.

However, there is still a widespread apprehension among various organisations. They say the Centre’s move would threaten the locals and their land, language and culture among others.

Groups in Assam say if the bill is passed, it will render the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) meaningless. The NRC was updated based on March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date. This means people, who migrated after that period, will be detected and deported.