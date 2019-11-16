Union Minister Amit Shah seeks action against ‘urban Naxals’, terrorists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for “effective and decisive action” against urban Naxals as well as terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah issued the directive to CRPF as he made his maiden visit to the headquarters of the paramilitary force, which is deployed in Naxal areas and J&K for ensuring internal security.

Officials said that the minister gave a deadline of six months to the force to carry out “an effective and decisive campaign against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) operatives”. The minister also asked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take action “against urban Naxals and their facilitators”.

While discussing the security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Shah asked the CRPF to undertake civic action programmes besides organising sports and tours for locals and youngsters. CRPF should also reach out to the villagers and assist them in obtaining the benefits of the many central schemes which they are eligible for, the officials said.

Shah also stressed on “proper winter provisioning” for the troops and said that their welfare should be a priority.