Shiv Sena allotted seats with Opposition ahead of winter session of Parliament

The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:14 PM

The Lok Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena has been allotted seats with the Opposition in the winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin from November 18, sources said here on Saturday, adding the new arrangement is a fallout of the regional outfit's decision to part ways with the BJP in Maharashtra.

Sources said Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will no longer occupy seats behind the treasury benches in Rajya Sabha in accordance with standard parliamentary procedures. Sources said the new seats have been allotted to them with Opposition MPs.

The Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-time ally BJP after the Maharashtra assembly polls when both parties failed to arrive at a consensus over a power-sharing arrangement for the post of Chief Minister. The two parties had secured 161 seats cumulatively, 16 more than the required halfway mark of the state legislative assembly to form a government.

The Shiv Sena has, meanwhile, teamed up with NDA's political rivals at the Centre, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to draft a Common Minimum Programme for a possible coalition government in Maharashtra which has been placed under President's rule.

With the Shiv Sena deciding to skip a crucial meeting of NDA allies scheduled to be held on Sunday, its parting of ways with the ruling coalition at the Centre is almost certain.

"No Shiv Sena representative will attend the NDA meeting. This is nearly finalised," Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.

TAGS
Shiv Sena NDA Lok Sabha
