TMC to release separate manifestos for poll bound constituencies

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool will be releasing separate manifestos for three Assembly constituencies — Kharagpur (Sadar), Kaliaganj and Karimpur — ahead of the by-elections scheduled to be held on November 25. The party released a manifesto for Kharagpur (Sadar) constituency on Thursday and within a week; manifestos for two other seats will be released.

The decision of releasing different manifestos is said to be a reflection of election strategist Prashant Kishor’s advisories.

In previous elections, Trinamool always portrayed Mamata as the candidates in all seats, be it LS or Assembly elections. But the release of separate manifestos is being seen as a major shift in strategy.

‘’The manifestos will outline the roadmap for development in the respective areas. Each constituency has its own set of demands. The constituency-specific roadmap will help us better connect with the masses,’’ said a Trinamool leader.