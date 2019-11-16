Home Nation

Too many laws unnecessarily cause problems: Bibek Debroy

Talking about his stint at the Niti Aayog, he said earlier the Planning Commission used to determine everything for the country.

Published: 16th November 2019 12:05 AM

Economist Bibek Debroy

Economist Bibek Debroy. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of laws unnecessarily cause problems and lead to corruption, therefore there is a need to curb excessive legislature, Chairman of Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy said on Friday.

"There is a great planning commission mindset in the minds of legislators in India because the tendency is that whatever be the problem, a piece of legislation will solve it," Debroy said while delivering 'The Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture'.

Invoking the quote 'the more the number of laws, the more the corruption', he said "What we need to do systematically is to curb this tendency to excessively legislate.

Quite apart from the enforcement cost, "if the legislation is unwarranted, it unnecessarily causes problems," he said.

Delivering the lecture on the topic "The Law of the State and the State of the Law", he also stressed on the need to fast track the pending court cases as India has a huge backlog of judicial cases.

Debroy added there are lots of talks about the economy, education etc but hardly anyone says anything about the judiciary, which also is necessary so as to bring reforms.

"Have you heard anyone saying about the judiciary, not really. I think the countervailing pressure is necessary and that countervailing pressure typically leads to reforms on the part of the government," Debroy said.

On the judiciary, the PMEAC chairman also stressed on having judgements talking more about facts and with more plain English.

"Can we have little bit less of Latin and more of plain English, can we have a little bit more of judgements which talk about the facts. Can we have little bit of more Lord Denning kind of judgements, can we have fewer judgements which have to quote Iqbal, Shakespeare and whoever it is, and can we have a situation where the Supreme Court does not have to send down the judgements from a high court saying we are unable to understand what this judgement is saying," he said further.

