Two brides cast votes in civic polls on D-Day in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: Two sisters decked in wedding finery came to cast their votes on their D-Day at the polling booth in Shivganj in Rajasthan where elections are being held for 49 civic bodies.

Both the women visited the same booth to cast their vote and the booth became the talk of the town on Saturday.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m., confirmed chief electoral officer Shyam Singh Purohit.

He said that around 33 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in these elections where 7,942 candidates are in the fray. The Election Commission is using 5833 EVM machines, Purohit said.

The counting for members will take place on November 19 while the election for president/chairperson shall be held on November 26 and for vice-president on November 27, he added.